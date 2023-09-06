TL Dallas posts double digit turnover and profit growth for 2022

TL Dallas Group grew turnover by 16% to £11.39m in 2022, with pre-tax profit soaring 31% to £1.33m.

In a filing at Companies House, the Bradford-headquartered broking holding company noted that consolidation continued apace in the sector, with the number of truly independent brokers of its size and UK footprint rapidly decreasing.

“As a result, we continue to view this as an opportunity to attract good quality individuals and teams,” the directors reported.

“This has continued through 2022 and into 2023 with branch openings in Skipton, Lincoln and Cumbria over the past two years.”

