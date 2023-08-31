Ageas posts 25% growth from ongoing UK business

Personal lines broker-focused Ageas grew its ongoing UK business by 25% in the first half of the year to €651m (£558m).

While the provider’s overall gross written premium was technically down 1% compared with the first half of 2022, that period also included €130m from commercial business.

In 2022, Ageas sold the renewal rights to UK commercial business to Axa in a £47.5m deal.

The insurer no longer reports stand-alone UK numbers. However, the group results flagged that there had been “an improved” combined operating ratio in the UK.

Profit

The UK sits within the Europe segment of Ageas, which also includes