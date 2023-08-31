Insurance Age

Ageas posts 25% growth from ongoing UK business

Growth coins plants
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Personal lines broker-focused Ageas grew its ongoing UK business by 25% in the first half of the year to €651m (£558m).

While the provider’s overall gross written premium was technically down 1% compared with the first half of 2022, that period also included €130m from commercial business.

In 2022, Ageas sold the renewal rights to UK commercial business to Axa in a £47.5m deal.

The insurer no longer reports stand-alone UK numbers. However, the group results flagged that there had been “an improved” combined operating ratio in the UK.

Profit

The UK sits within the Europe segment of Ageas, which also includes

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

Opinion: Unlocking broker growth through consolidation

Private equity has a long and successful history of driving success in the insurance sector through consolidation. Inflexion partner and head of financial services Andrea Bertolini shares his thoughts on partnerships between firms and investors.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: