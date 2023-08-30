Insurance Age

Turnover tops £10m at Premium Choice as profits surge in 2022

Car
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Wolverhampton-based broker Premium Choice has posted 6.5% growth in turnover for 2022 to £10.03m and rising profits, with a forecast of a further boost in 2023.

Profit after tax at the personal lines motor expert surged year on year from £195,401 to £354,148.

Founded in 1999, the Top 75 UK Broker’s specialisms include products for young motorists, those with convictions or with poor claims history, vans, as well as a number of other niche markets.

A filing at Companies House shows the headcount at the firm dropped by 27 in the year, to 105 people.

Technology

The directors reported that in order to support and enhance customer journeys, they had

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: