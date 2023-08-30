Turnover tops £10m at Premium Choice as profits surge in 2022

Wolverhampton-based broker Premium Choice has posted 6.5% growth in turnover for 2022 to £10.03m and rising profits, with a forecast of a further boost in 2023.

Profit after tax at the personal lines motor expert surged year on year from £195,401 to £354,148.

Founded in 1999, the Top 75 UK Broker’s specialisms include products for young motorists, those with convictions or with poor claims history, vans, as well as a number of other niche markets.

A filing at Companies House shows the headcount at the firm dropped by 27 in the year, to 105 people.

Technology

The directors reported that in order to support and enhance customer journeys, they had