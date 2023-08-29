Kingfisher snaps up Shepherd Compello motorsport book

Kingfisher Insurance has bought the motorsport book of Lloyd’s broker Shepherd Compello.

The deal follows Kingfisher’s June purchase of specialist broker Reis Motorsport Insurance from Markerstudy.

According to the Shepherd Compello website, its motorsport insurance includes offerings for competitors, teams and businesses, as well as for event organisers and track day drivers.

Kingfisher commented that the new clients would have access to the rest of the products and brands within its portfolio, which includes motor trade, private client, classic cars and bikes, specialist