Aston Lark buys Curtis Marine

Howden-owned Aston Lark has bought Plymouth-based marine insurance broker, Curtis Marine.

Curtis Marine will become part of Howden’s marine practice trading under the Haven Knox-Johnston name.

Aston Lark bought specialist marine pleasure craft insurance provider Haven Knox-Johnston from MS Amlin in 2020.

The latest purchase will join Euromarine, bought by the then Lark Group in 2016, A-Plan Marine and Howden Fastnet as part of Haven Knox-Johnston. Fastnet was snapped up by Howden in 2021 as part of the deal for superyacht broker STA Group.

