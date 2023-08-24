London-based 1783 Group joins Brokerslink

Brokerslink has added sports, music and entertainment contingency broker 1783 Group to its network.

The Lloyd’s wholesale broker was founded in 2021 by Joe Arnold, Matt Mealey and Charlie Pearson, and the firm has a team of five.

It specialises in areas such as event cancellation/liability, nonappearance, prize indemnity, contractual bonus, sports disability, entertainers‘ disability, death and