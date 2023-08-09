Seventeen snaffles AR Mint

Seventeen Group has bought up Mint Insurance Brokers, which has been an appointed representative of its broking subsidiary James Hallam since 2020, and unveiled two further purchases.

City of London-based broker Mint, which was established and led by Brian Bendle and Manjit Gill along with director Oliver Wharmby, has £13m of gross written premium.

The business places retail and wholesale business within the London Market. Its specialisms include professional liability, real estate, casualty/contract works and medical malpractice.

Seventeen Group CEO Paul Anscombe said: “Brian and Manjit have been known to us for many years and so this is a very natural progression of our