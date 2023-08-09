Insurance Age

Seventeen snaffles AR Mint

London
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Seventeen Group has bought up Mint Insurance Brokers, which has been an appointed representative of its broking subsidiary James Hallam since 2020, and unveiled two further purchases.

City of London-based broker Mint, which was established and led by Brian Bendle and Manjit Gill along with director Oliver Wharmby, has £13m of gross written premium.

The business places retail and wholesale business within the London Market. Its specialisms include professional liability, real estate, casualty/contract works and medical malpractice.

Seventeen Group CEO Paul Anscombe said: “Brian and Manjit have been known to us for many years and so this is a very natural progression of our

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Interview: Jacqui Kelly, Zurich

Jacqui Kelly was the architect behind Zurich’s new Club Blue proposition that offers a wide range of broker support. Appointed interim sales and distribution director last month, she tells Insurance Age how Zurich’s ‘winning culture’ will sway brokers.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: