Opinion: From AI to ChatGPT - adapting cover to match the ever-evolving cyber risks

The technology and telecommunications sector is far from immune to cyber attacks, says Mark Armstrong, class manager technology at CNA Hardy, as he explains how the constantly evolving world of technology is attracting the attention of cyber hackers.

You would think that tech companies with their significant expertise would not be a soft target for cyber attacks. However, the sophistication of cyber attackers is evolving as quickly as technology companies are pioneering new digital technologies and services for their clients.

Many are of the view that the very nature and culture of technology firms make them a prime target for threat actors and ransomware events.

A perfect storm of high-risk tolerance, immature emerging technologies