Biba adds Sparkes and Chapman to board

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has unveiled a pair of appointments to its main board and broadened access to it.

David Sparkes, pictured, has been promoted to regulation director in a new main board position.

Sparkes joined Biba in 2013 as head of compliance, and his role was subsequently expanded to head of compliance and training.

When Graeme Trudgill succeeded Steve White as Biba CEO at the start of July, he committed to strengthening the broker body across regulation and public affairs.

Announcing Sparkes’ new post, Biba flagged the move placed “regulation firmly at the top of our agenda” and