Biba adds Sparkes and Chapman to board
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has unveiled a pair of appointments to its main board and broadened access to it.
David Sparkes, pictured, has been promoted to regulation director in a new main board position.
Sparkes joined Biba in 2013 as head of compliance, and his role was subsequently expanded to head of compliance and training.
When Graeme Trudgill succeeded Steve White as Biba CEO at the start of July, he committed to strengthening the broker body across regulation and public affairs.
Announcing Sparkes’ new post, Biba flagged the move placed “regulation firmly at the top of our agenda” and
Clear unveils 10% organic growth for 2022 and £51m broker buy costs
Clear Group grew revenue by 26% to £56.7m in 2022 driven by 10% organic growth and five acquisitions.
'A major breakthrough' - ChatGPT bots to revolutionise broker customer service
Ignite Insurance Systems has launched a super-advanced artificial intelligence bot to answer insurance customer queries. Technology enthusiasts believe this is the start of an AI-powered chatbot revolution in dealing with customer interactions. But this powerful new force has its risks.
Gallagher's organic growth hits 11%
Gallagher has posted 11% organic growth for the second quarter of 2023 in its UK & Ireland retail division.
Clear Group adds third MGA with Profile Risk Solutions buy
Clear Group has bought specialist commercial lines managing general agent Profile Risk Solutions, trading as Profile Underwriting, adding its third MGA in a month, Insurance Age can reveal.
Somerset Bridge Group turnover flat but losses narrow in 2022
Operating profit from Somerset Bridge Group’s broking arm, which includes GoSkippy and Vavista, fell in 2022 by 18% to £2.7m.
Pen spins out UK financial lines and liability arm with Manchester as chair
Managing general agent Pen Underwriting has today announced some changes to its structure, which sees Manchester Underwriting Management founder and CEO Charles Manchester become chair of a new division.
Foley confirms Fleming as interim Axa Retail boss
Soon-to-be Axa UK and Ireland CEO Tara Foley has revealed the appointment of her successor, naming Anna Fleming as interim Axa Retail CEO.
Tysers launches division targeting global entertainment industry
Tysers has gone toe-to-toe with Howden with the launch of Tysers Live, a new division dedicated to servicing the needs of the global entertainment industry.