Aston Lark posts growth and deal costs including for Reich and UKGlobal

Aston Lark grew revenue by 22% to £84.5m in the year to 30 September 2022.

The period included the completion of the takeover by Howden, which went through in April 2022, having been announced in 2021.

A filing at Companies House for Aston Lark Limited detailed that the revenue rise was due to the effect of 2021 purchases coming through, further book buys and business transfers in the year, as well as organic growth.

Timeframe

The filing technically covered a nine-month period – with revenue of £65m – as, following the takeover by Howden, the firm shortened its