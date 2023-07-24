Insurance Age

Aston Lark posts growth and deal costs including for Reich and UKGlobal

Money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aston Lark grew revenue by 22% to £84.5m in the year to 30 September 2022.

The period included the completion of the takeover by Howden, which went through in April 2022, having been announced in 2021.

A filing at Companies House for Aston Lark Limited detailed that the revenue rise was due to the effect of 2021 purchases coming through, further book buys and business transfers in the year, as well as organic growth.

Timeframe

The filing technically covered a nine-month period – with revenue of £65m – as, following the takeover by Howden, the firm shortened its

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: