Biba adds wellbeing and employee benefits provider to associates roster

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has added wellbeing and employee benefits provider Vivup as an associate, bringing its total of associates and partners to 68. According to the broker body, Vivup can offer members support with the solutions needed to build a resilient and engaged workforce while helping to retain and attract great employees. Biba partners, associates & affiliates Partners Biba partners, associates & affiliates Partners Ageas, AIG, Allianz, Arch, Aviva, Axa, Covéa, Chubb, CNA/Hardy, Ecclesiastical, The Griffin Insurance Association, Hiscox, HSB, LV, Lloyd’s, NIG, Premium Credit, RSA, Travelers, Tokio Marine HCC, Zurich Associates and affiliates Associates and affiliates APR, Arma, Beazley, Blink

