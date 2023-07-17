New WTW Networks MD John Read sees “wealth of opportunities”

John Read has hailed the “wealth of opportunities” after stepping up to be managing director of WTW Networks.

Read, pictured, succeeded long-time leader Sara Fardon in May, who has switched to be regional director for WTW in the Midlands.

Fardon, the winner of Insurance Age’s Achievement Award at the UK Broker Awards in 2021, joined the network in 1999, becoming managing director in 2011.

He joined the network in 2012 as regional MD for the south and central regions and then took over the remaining regions in 2015.

Prior to this, he spent nearly 10 years at Allianz as a strategic account manager and