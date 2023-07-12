PSC Insurance buys Turner Rawlinson
Australian group PSC Insurance has bought London-based broker Turner Rawlinson, according to filings at Companies House.
The documents, which were first spotted by mergers and acquisitions experts Imas, detailed that PSC UK Holdings took "significant control" of Turner Rawlinson on 28 April from managing director Tony Ward.
According to the government website, PSC UK Holdings now owns more than 75% of the shares.
Turner Rawlinson has been trading
