GRP’s Greens buys Petherwicks to grow South East coast footprint

Deal
Green Insurance Group has bought Brighton-based Petherwick Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum adding to Global Risk Partners’ South Eastern hub.

GRP took a majority stake in Greens in 2017 making it the hub for the region.

Bexhill-headquartered Greens, which already has six branches, confirmed that Petherwicks’ offices will remain in place after the sale is completed.

Petherwicks is a predominantly commercial lines broker with over 40 years of trading experience in the Sussex area, Greens detailed.

Petherwicks owner Bob White and his two children work at the firm, and

Graeme Trudgill on taking up the reins at Biba

Graeme Trudgill has committed to fighting strongly for brokers and to getting even more access to the Financial Conduct Authority for members as he takes up the role of CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

