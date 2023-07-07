Hector succeeds Callan to lead on commercial at Covéa
Keith Hector has been named as commercial team leader at Covéa, succeeding Carolyn Callan.
The insurer confirmed in a statement: “Carolyn Callan has chosen to leave Covéa Insurance as commercial lines director as at the end of June 2023.
“We wish her every success in her future career and she leaves with our gratitude for the critical role she played in the development and growth of our commercial lines business.”
Adding: “Going forward, Keith Hector will lead the commercial team and join the executive committee.”
Callan, pictured, had been in the post since May 2019 when she took
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Graeme Trudgill on taking up the reins at Biba
Graeme Trudgill has committed to fighting strongly for brokers and to getting even more access to the Financial Conduct Authority for members as he takes up the role of CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.
MGAs fear regulatory scrutiny will deter new entrants and diversification
Nine in 10 managing general agents believe that regulatory scrutiny will increase over the coming year, potentially deterring more entrants into the space.
Interview: Andrew Cunis, Gallagher – Growing for gold
Andrew Cunis, managing director of private clients at Gallagher, shares how the offering has grown to £100m of gross written premium, and the firm's goal of 10% year-on-year organic growth.
Brokers warn insurers they risk losing more business to MGAs
Mainstream insurers need to heed the lessons of the post pandemic decline in service or face losing more market share to managing general agents.
People Moves: 3 – 7 July 2023
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Verlingue grows turnover and profit in 2022
Verlingue UK boosted turnover by 6.8% in 2022 to £19.51m, as profits also rose.
Tech entrepreneur launches kit to combat HNW fraud and underinsurance
Tech entrepreneur Jonathan Garnett has gone live with a system to help insurance firms combat fraud and underinsurance in high-net-worth assets.
Clear Group in double broker swoop
Clear Group has sealed a pair of broker deals, buying Mayor Broking and MJB Finningley.