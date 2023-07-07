Hector succeeds Callan to lead on commercial at Covéa

Keith Hector has been named as commercial team leader at Covéa, succeeding Carolyn Callan.

The insurer confirmed in a statement: “Carolyn Callan has chosen to leave Covéa Insurance as commercial lines director as at the end of June 2023.

“We wish her every success in her future career and she leaves with our gratitude for the critical role she played in the development and growth of our commercial lines business.”

Adding: “Going forward, Keith Hector will lead the commercial team and join the executive committee.”

