Ardonagh snaps up Sentinel for Ethos
Ardonagh Advisory has struck its second deal of the week buying self-drive hire specialist Sentinel Insurance Solutions.
As with the purchase of PB Curran the buy will be rolled into Ethos Broking.
Reading-based commercial broker Sentinel was set up in 2008 by managing director Jon Duncan targeting a gap in the market for quality self-drive hire insurance products.
Duncan and fellow director James Cooper will continue to lead the business.
Ardonagh detailed the firm will join Ethos Broking, widening the existing product offering, and work across the broader advisory platform.Experts
Phil Bayles, chief
