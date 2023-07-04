The Broker Investment Group buys out Hallsdale Insurance Brokers
The Broker Investment Group has bought out Kettering-based Hallsdale Insurance Brokers, having previously invested for a 30% stake in 2018.
Founded in 2007, commercial lines community broker Hallsdale has £3m of gross written premium.
Simon Drysdale is staying with the business, with fellow director Angela May stepping up to be managing director. The other four staff are also staying with the firm and the premises are being kept.
This deal fits nicely in-between our growth and succession planning propositions Dave Clapp, The Broker Investment Group
As previously revealed by Insurance Age, The Broker Investment Group was
