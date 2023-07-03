FCA cracking down on home and motor insurers

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned insurers about the support provided to struggling customers.

Following a review, the watchdog stressed that home and motor insurers must improve their treatment of vulnerable customers and how they handle customers’ claims.

The FCA confirmed it was taking action against firms that have broken its rules, and urged customers to contact their insurance company to complain if their claims had been delayed or they were not happy with how their claims were being handled.

Where we found issues, we’ve told firms to put them right. We’ll be monitoring them to