Insurance Age

FCA research shows brokers outperforming financial services on Consumer Duty understanding

Team running to meet targets
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Detailed research by the Financial Conduct Authority has revealed brokers are ahead of the financial services industry on almost all metrics of Consumer Duty understanding.

The Consumer Duty, which affects new and existing products and services that are open for sale or renewal marks a seismic shift in the FCA’s expectations. It comes into force on 31 July.

Understanding elements of the Consumer Duty Cross-cutting rules – brokers 81%, all firms 73% Products and services – brokers 95%, all firms 87% Price and fair value – brokers 94%, all firms 87% Consumer understanding – brokers 93%, all firms 88% Consumer support – brokers 92%, all firms 86%

The

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: