FCA research shows brokers outperforming financial services on Consumer Duty understanding
Detailed research by the Financial Conduct Authority has revealed brokers are ahead of the financial services industry on almost all metrics of Consumer Duty understanding.
The Consumer Duty, which affects new and existing products and services that are open for sale or renewal marks a seismic shift in the FCA’s expectations. It comes into force on 31 July.Understanding elements of the Consumer Duty Cross-cutting rules – brokers 81%, all firms 73% Products and services – brokers 95%, all firms 87% Price and fair value – brokers 94%, all firms 87% Consumer understanding – brokers 93%, all firms 88% Consumer support – brokers 92%, all firms 86%
The
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
FCA reveals 69% of brokers feel fully ready for Consumer Duty deadline
The Financial Conduct Authority has set out that 69% of brokers believe they will be ready to comply with all requirements of the Consumer Duty when it comes into force on 31 July.
Up-for-sale capacity provider Accredited’s profits soar despite group loss
Accredited, one of the major capacity providers to managing general agents in the UK, has reported a 76% rise in gross written premium to $1.8bn (£1.4bn) in 2022.
FCA orders DLG to compensate any customers short-changed on total loss motor claims
The Financial Conduct Authority has ordered Direct Line Group to compensate any customers who have been short-changed on settlements for their written-off vehicles.
Acturis grows revenue and R&D spend in 2022
Acturis has reported an 8.4% rise in revenue for 2022 to £121.33m as it continued to gain market share, adding new brokers and insurers.
JMG strikes 10th deal of 2023
JMG Group has bought Cheshire-based Blackfriars Group, taking its deal total for 2023 to 10.
New insurtech aims to ‘revolutionise’ non-standard motor broking
A new insurtech named Kwoter aims to ‘revolutionise’ insurance broking in non-standard risks.
Aston Lark continues expansion with Reading branch
Aston Lark has opened an office in Reading – its third new branch in 2023 – as part of the broker’s regional push.
Arch names Starkie as Manchester branch manager
Arch Insurance’s UK regional division has appointed Janine Starkie as branch manager in Manchester with immediate effect.