Acturis grows revenue and R&D spend in 2022

Pound notes
Acturis has reported an 8.4% rise in revenue for 2022 to £121.33m as it continued to gain market share, adding new brokers and insurers.

It was the 21st year in a row that the software house has grown revenue, as it created another highest ever total. Acturis boosted its outlay on research and development in the period to £17.51m after having spent £15.62m the year before.

The results for the year ended 30 September 2022, filed at Companies House for ultimate parent Topinsure, showed that pre-tax profit rose to £30.6m from £29.39m in 2021.

We are well placed to help our clients navigate the path to becoming digitally enabled

This address will be used to create your account

