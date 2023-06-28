Aston Lark continues expansion with Reading branch

Aston Lark has opened an office in Reading – its third new branch in 2023 – as part of the broker’s regional push.

In January, Aston Lark, part of Howden Group, grew its regional footprint by opening an office in South Wales and committing to do so in the Thames Valley area. It followed this up with a new office in Norwich in April.

The business now has more than 75 offices in the UK and Ireland, with 2,100 employees and more than £1.3bn of gross written premium across 200,000 customers.

