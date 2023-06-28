Insurance Age

Aston Lark continues expansion with Reading branch

london-uk-compass-map
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aston Lark has opened an office in Reading – its third new branch in 2023 – as part of the broker’s regional push.

In January, Aston Lark, part of Howden Group, grew its regional footprint by opening an office in South Wales and committing to do so in the Thames Valley area. It followed this up with a new office in Norwich in April.

The business now has more than 75 offices in the UK and Ireland, with 2,100 employees and more than £1.3bn of gross written premium across 200,000 customers.

Related Aston Lark to open branches in South Wales and the Thames Valley Aston Lark recruits Boswell duo to open

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: