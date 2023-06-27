Insurance Age

MGAA names Signature Underwriting as 200th member

The Managing General Agents’ Association has named niche motor hire specialist Signature Underwriting as its 200th MGA member.

Established in 2013, Signature Underwriting specialises in taxi, courier, haulage and commercial own goods insurance.

It means the MGAA’s members cover more than £7.3bn of gross written premium. Along with MGA members, the trade body has 56 market practitioners and 122 suppliers.

MGAA CEO Mike Keating revealed reaching the milestone figure to Insurance Age in May, when he also detailed opening a survey of members to help create the next two-year strategic plan for the trade body.

