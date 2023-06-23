Lemonade gets UK carrier licence from PRA

The Prudential Regulation Authority has granted insurtech Lemonade a UK carrier licence.

Lemonade launched in the UK in October with a contents insurance offering in partnership with Aviva.

The digital insurer joined the Association of British Insurers the same month.

Founded in 2015, New York Stock Exchange-listed Lemonade – which badges itself as being powered by AI – launched its flagship renters insurance in the United States in 2016, and expanded into Germany in 2019, then France and the Netherlands in 2020.

Supervision

Previously, under the supervision of the Dutch Central