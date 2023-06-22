CII and PFS row erupts again with two PFS director resignations

Two independent directors of the Personal Finance Society have resigned and committed to proposing a motion at the PFS annual general meeting in September to block the Chartered Insurance Institute or another entity from gaining control of its £19m funds.

Long-standing PFS directors Vanessa Barnes and Gordon Wilson resigned from the board, citing “significant concerns” about the body’s independence.

The move followed the Chartered Insurance Institute taking control of the PFS late last year.

On 21 December, the CII flooded the PFS board with directors.

Ensuring good governance is in place across the group has always been our priority, and the CII will continue to support the actions the PFS board considers necessary to ensure compliance with