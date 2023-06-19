Blink partners with broker on parametric travel cover
Blink Parametric and Lloyd’s broker Newpoint Insurance Brokers have joined forces to launch a suite of bespoke online travel insurance products using a real-time parametric flight delay solution for eligible travel insurance policyholders.
The offering is delivered by Newpoint’s trading name Getcover.com, and the product is underwritten by Financial and Legal Insurance.
Blink confirmed that Getcover.com is the first partner to access its technology via Firemelon’s Magenta Insurance System platform since the travel insurance sales and policy administration system provider teamed-up with Blink Parametric in January.Warning issued
Brokers were warned in 2022 that they will lose out if they do not engage with parametric insurance
