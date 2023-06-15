Ceta Insurance posts 24% turnover growth for 2022
Niche personal lines and SME specialist Ceta Insurance grew turnover by 24.3% in the year to 30 September 2022.
The firm has direct customers and wholesales via insurance brokers, mortgage brokers and IFAs through its technology platform and contact centre.
It said the rise – from £10.5m to £13m – was due to organic growth in core divisions and from existing and new distribution channels.
During the year, Ceta revealed a tie-up with protection distributor Enduralife for non-standard buildings and contents insurance. It also developed a notional home proposition, Prestige Notional, which is backed by
