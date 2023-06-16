People Moves: 12 – 16 June 2023

Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Verlingue, Markerstudy, Dale Underwriting and Howden

Verlingue appoints new deputy head of corporate

Verlingue has appointed Howard Jones to the new role of deputy head of corporate.

Jones, who has over 17 years’ experience in insurance broking, joins from consolidator PIB where he assumed the role of branch director following the acquisition of Erskine Murray. Previous roles include head of south region at Erskine Murray, and executive roles at WTW and Heath Lambert.

He reports