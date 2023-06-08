Insurance Age

Acrisure targets drawing on strength of one infrastructure for Eleven Network

Targeting growth_for CMS
Acrisure has dialled up Ten Insurance Services to Eleven Network, promising a transparent model and “unique” offering in the sector, spanning across appointed representatives and directly authorised firms.

The deal for the AR network was announced yesterday (June 7), along with expansion plans and the new brand.

Managing director of Ten, Dawn Derbyshire, told Insurance Age that the reception from its 82 ARs and staff had been “very positive”.

“They are all looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead,” she said.

Mark McIlquham, president of Acrisure UK stressed there was no threat to any jobs from the takeover, which is due to complete soon.

“This is business as normal but with a turbo

