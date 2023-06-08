GRP buys commercial broker Amicus
Global Risk Partners has bought 100% of Surrey-headquartered Amicus Solutions Holdings.
In 2021, Shawbrook Bank backed a management buy-out of Amicus by co-founder Adam Scott. In June 2022, Scott told Insurance Age that the business had reached £22m of gross written premium.
Under the latest deal, Amicus will become part of GRP’s retail division.
Managing director Scott and leaders Jamie Agutter and Andy Morrison along with the rest of the team will stay with the business, Brown & Brown-owned GRP confirmed. It added that the brand is being kept and the office location will not
