Ardonagh expands into Greece

The Ardonagh Group has signed up to buy a majority stake in Athens-based SRS Group of Companies.

Founded in 2019, SRS includes a wholesale (re)insurance broker and an MGA platform.

Operating across Greece, Israel, Cyprus and the Balkans, SRS provides a business-to-business offering placing complex risks in the Greek and international markets. It had turnover of approximately €11.6m (£10m) in 2022.

SRS is being bought by Ardonagh Europe, led by Conor Brennan.

Model

Dublin-headquartered Ardonagh Europe was created in July 2021 to take the buy-and-build model to the continent.

It sits

