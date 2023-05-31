US cannabis-focused MGU CannGen Insurance opens in Europe

North American managing general underwriter, CannGen Insurance Services, has launched a European operation citing an expectation that the continent’s legal cannabis market will grow quickly.

Sister title Insurance Post previously investigated the US cannabis insurance market analysing the challenges and just how quickly growth can take off.

In January 2022, adult recreational use was legal in 18 states with 37 states having legalised it for medical use.

In 2021, Malta was the first European nation to legalise cannabis. CannGen listed that European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy, had legalised medical cannabis, while others, such as Luxembourg and