Verisk targets brokers and MGAs with Morning Data buy

Global data analytics and technology provider Verisk has bought Morning Data, a supplier of software to brokers and managing general agents in London and across the world.

According to Verisk, the purchase will enable it to expand straight-through processing and distribution solutions to the “underserved and growing market” of SME brokers, coverholders, MGAs, captives and re(insurers).

Established in 1985, Morning Data provides end-to-end processing, with full audit trails and ease of reporting. It has more than 30 clients worldwide including start-ups and established operations.

