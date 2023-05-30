Insurance Age

Home quote prices jump 9.3% in three months

house767
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The average quoted price for home insurance rose by 6.7% in the past year to April – the highest annual increase since 2018, the latest Consumer Intelligence Home Insurance Price Index has revealed.

The annual jump is in line with the 6% rise in the average price paid for a combined buildings and contents home insurance policy reported by the Association of British Insurers earlier this month.

However, both figures have come in below the Office for National Statistics’ Consumer Price Index measure of inflation, which rose by 8.7% in the 12 months to April 2023.

Market losses

The below-inflation increase in the home insurance market stands in stark contrast to the motor market, where

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Interview: Paul Tasker, Reg Technologies

Paul Tasker spent his entire career working in broking, until he moved five years ago to insurtech Reg Technologies. Enjoying life in his new role, he talks about risks facing insurance firms and how Reg can help.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: