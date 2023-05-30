Hiscox adds former Prudential CEO Jonathan Bloomer as chair

Hiscox has appointed Jonathan Bloomer as chair designate, joining the board on 1 June 2023, and succeeding Robert Childs, who will retire on 1 July 2023.

Childs’ plan to step down was previously announced in March.

Bloomer was CEO of Prudential from 2000 to 2005.

Prior to this he had joined the FTSE-100 listed business in 1995 as chief financial officer, moving across from Arthur Andersen where he was a partner.

After Prudential, his final executive role was as an operating partner at US private equity firm Cerberus from 2006 to 2012.

Bloomer is currently chair of Morgan Stanley International, DWF Group and SDL Group Holdings.

Benefit

Colin