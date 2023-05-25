Applied approaching 100 Epic milestone

Applied Systems has 72 brokers live on Epic in the UK and is onboarding another 30 customers that have already been won which will take the total over 100 by the end of the year, Europe CEO Tom Needs confirmed to Insurance Age.

The software specialist launched Applied Epic in the UK in October 2016 with A-Plan revealed as the first customer and BHIB named in 2017. A-Plan went live on the service in 2018.

“We expect to grow by another 50 next year,” Needs said. “We have now passed the point where we have more users on Epic than on TAM.”

Overall Applied works with around 400 brokers in the UK.

Commercial push

Earlier this month the technology house unveiled plans to add Arch Insurance, Ark Insurance and Iprism