Insly launches no code sales software for brokers
Software provider Insly has rolled out BrokerFlow, designed to enable brokers to digitise their sales workflow including application forms, risk surveys, and customer proposals.
Best known for its managing general agents platform Insly first targeted the UK insurance market in 2016 when it raised around £750,000 from angel investors.
Last year, the CEO of Insly, Risto Rossar, told Insurance Age that schemes brokers and MGAs should not rely too heavily on their capacity provider’s IT systems and keep their doors open to new partners.
Coming from an insurance background, Insly understands the industry better than most software providers. Risto Rossar

