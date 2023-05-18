Funds transfer fraud replaces ransomware as leading cyber claims type, says Coalition
Ransomware claims frequency dropped 54% between 2021 and 2022, according to a report by cyber specialist insurer Coalition.
The reduction came as funds transfer fraud unseated ransomware as the leading claims event type.15%
Ransomware accounted for just 15% of claims in 2022, compared to funds transfer fraud at 29%
Ransomware accounted for 15% of claims whereas funds transfer fraud accounted for 29% in 2022, the provider reported.
This was despite funds transfer fraud frequency slightly decreasing in 2022, although it had risen sharply in 2021.Evolution
In its 2023 Cyber Claims Report detailing the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Premium Credit makes 54.7% profit margin in ‘strong’ 2022 results
Premium Credit CEO Tara Waite said the firm had a ‘strong’ set of results after it continued to expand even further on its profit margins.
Tysers’ owner cancels UK joint venture
AUB Group has scrapped plans to create a joint venture for Tysers’ UK retail business with fellow Australian stock exchange listed firm PSC Insurance Group.
Bspoke Group strikes first acquisition after rebrand
Bspoke Group has bought Miramar Underwriting in its first deal since rebranding from UK General last month, Insurance Age can reveal.
Home insurance premiums tick up by less than inflation at 6%
The average price paid for a combined buildings and contents home insurance policy in the first quarter of 2023 was £315, according to the Association of British Insurers.
Industry must work together to tackle recruitment challenges - Davies Group
Director of Davies Learning Solutions at Davies Group, Carolyn Blunt, has urged the insurance industry to come together to help tackle recruitment challenges.
Middle hails organic growth at Ageas in long-term broker personal lines strategy
“We are growing organically in the continuing personal lines business. The go forward business,” Ant Middle, Ageas UK CEO has told Insurance Age.
FCA survey data tracks 13% of consumers cut back on insurance due to cost-of-living crisis
More than six million people cut or cancelled insurance cover in the six months to January 2023 to save money in the cost-of-living crisis, the Financial Conduct Authority has calculated.
Only 27% of brokers implementing Net Zero plans
Research by Aviva has revealed that only 27% of brokers are actively implementing Net Zero plans. However, the figure has risen from 17% in 2022.