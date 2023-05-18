Funds transfer fraud replaces ransomware as leading cyber claims type, says Coalition

Ransomware claims frequency dropped 54% between 2021 and 2022, according to a report by cyber specialist insurer Coalition.

The reduction came as funds transfer fraud unseated ransomware as the leading claims event type.

Ransomware accounted for 15% of claims whereas funds transfer fraud accounted for 29% in 2022, the provider reported.

This was despite funds transfer fraud frequency slightly decreasing in 2022, although it had risen sharply in 2021.

In its 2023 Cyber Claims Report detailing the