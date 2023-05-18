Insurance Age

Funds transfer fraud replaces ransomware as leading cyber claims type, says Coalition

homomorphic
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ransomware claims frequency dropped 54% between 2021 and 2022, according to a report by cyber specialist insurer Coalition.

The reduction came as funds transfer fraud unseated ransomware as the leading claims event type.

15%

Ransomware accounted for just 15% of claims in 2022, compared to funds transfer fraud at 29%

Ransomware accounted for 15% of claims whereas funds transfer fraud accounted for 29% in 2022, the provider reported.

This was despite funds transfer fraud frequency slightly decreasing in 2022, although it had risen sharply in 2021.

Evolution

In its 2023 Cyber Claims Report detailing the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: