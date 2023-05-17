Insurance Age

Only 27% of brokers implementing Net Zero plans

ESG balance
Research by Aviva has revealed that only 27% of brokers are actively implementing Net Zero plans. However, the figure has risen from 17% in 2022.

According to the insurer’s Broker Barometer survey, which polled 224 brokers in all job levels across the UK in December, a further 31% of brokers have developed a plan, but have not taken any steps to implement it.

One third of brokers have committed to developing a plan, Aviva noted.

The findings are higher than recent data from Ecclesiastical in April when the

