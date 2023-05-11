Biba 2023: A period of regulatory and legislative stability tops broker wish list

Attendees at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in Manchester voted for a period of stability with no regulatory or legislative changes as their top desire in a poll at the event yesterday.

In a session on ‘What’s coming for brokers’ hosted by Biba executive director Graeme Trudgill, the audience was asked to pick from seven options (see box) and share views on the one insurance-related action they would most like to see going forward.

‘Legislative and regulatory’ calm led the chart with 36% of the votes, followed by greater development and availability of insurtech at 25%.

A period of stability with no regulatory