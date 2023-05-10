Biba CEO Steve White to retire

Steve White, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, told the audience of the trade body’s annual conference that he will retire this autumn.

At the end of his opening address in Manchester this morning, White, pictured, said he will leave the trade body with “a heavy heart but also huge pride at what we have built at Biba”.

His exit comes after serving as CEO for the past 10 years and becomes the longest-serving leader in the association’s 47-year history.

He said: “I’ve done this job for 10 years now. A decade. That’s a long time. While I know none of you think I have aged a bit, it is a sad reality – we all do.

“I read with