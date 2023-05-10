Biba launches ESG guides
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has unveiled publications on environmental, social and governance for its members.
In its 2013 manifesto, the trade body committed to creating guidance to help brokers on their ESG journey.
The Financial Conduct Authority called on firms to do more on ESG in February, stressing that businesses must continue to adapt their priorities to meet the changing environmental needs for a more sustainable world.
According to Biba, businesses across the UK, regardless of their sector, are experiencing increasing pressure and scrutiny from stakeholders to show that they understand and
