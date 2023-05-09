Applied Systems adds Arch, Ark and Iprism in commercial push

Applied Systems Europe will be adding Arch Insurance, Ark Insurance and Iprism Underwriting to its commercial lines panel, with Epic users able to quote and bind directly with the providers later this year, the software house has confirmed.

The three additions join Allianz, Axa, NIG, QBE and RSA on the platform.

The move adds more schemes to Applied’s property owners, tradesman and commercial lines product lines ,and the technology firm committed that more insurers and managing general agents were set to join in 2023.

Epic enables brokers to expand and digitise their businesses through the ability to plug into modern applications through our API-friendly system. Tom Needs

Applied supports e-trading for shops/salons, office