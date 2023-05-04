Howden Group posts M&A cash spend

Insurance Age

Documents show how much the broking group spent in cash on UK deals, including Aston Lark and A-Plan.

Howden Group Holdings paid a cash consideration of £654m for Aston Lark, according to its consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2022.

The document, filed on Companies House, also detailed that Aston Lark was its second-largest deal ever. The transaction, which completed in April 2022, was first announced in October 2021 and led to the combination of Aston Lark, A-Plan and Howden UK.

Insurance Age understands that there are other considerations involved, including

