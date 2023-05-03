Sicsic Advisory becomes Biba associate

Regulatory and risk consultancy Sicsic Advisory has become an associate of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

The move follows on from LexisNexis Risk Solutions becoming the trade body’s 43rd associate last week.

Sicsic Advisory was founded in 2019 by managing partner Michael Sicsic, the former head of supervision for the UK general insurance retail sector at the Financial Conduct Authority.

We can’t wait to do even more with Biba – and for its members. Michael Sicsic

It has grown to a team of more than 20 consultants with experience gained as ex-regulators, lobbyists, consultants and industry