Yutree restructures board with new CEO and MD

Kevin Hancock stepped up to CEO at Yutree Insurance with Laura Hancock promoted to succeed him as managing director.

Simon Miller was appointed commercial director while fourth co-founder, Leigh Smart, switched from being chairman of Yutree Insurance to non-executive director although he remains as chairman of the ultimate holding company Yutree Group.

According to the firm, Kevin Hancock will focus on the high-level strategy and positioning of the company with Laura Hancock ensuring that the strategy is implemented throughout the entire business.

She is currently chair of the Society of Insurance Broking, a