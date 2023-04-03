Bruce Stevenson reveals growth and plans for Hogg to succeed Bruce as CEO

Howden-owned Bruce Stevenson has reported a 30% increase in turnover to £11.7m with profits up 33% to £3.9m and revealed CEO succession plans.

Gross written premium in the year to 28 February at the Edinburgh-headquartered broker rose 18% to £63.2m.

The firm, which was bought by Aston Lark in 2021, opened its fifth office in Scotland last year, adding Perth to its branch portfolio.

According to the business, growth came across specialist lines including