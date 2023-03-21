Insurance Age

FOS compensation limit hiked to £415,000

money
The Financial Conduct Authority has raised the limit on complaints awards that the Financial Ombudsman Service can dish out to £415,000.

The increase, which is from £375,000, comes into effect on 1 April with the limit being adjusted each year in line with inflation, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index.

This top figure is for complaints that have been referred to the FOS on or after 1 April 2023 about acts or omissions by firms

