Insurance Age

Chaucer warns on underinsurance with construction costs at record highs

building-renovation-construction
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

With rebuild costs 10.4% higher than a year ago, an average property insurance policy set to cover £1m could now be short for the full rebuild value, Chaucer has warned.

The insurer noted that the UK Construction Material Price Index had measured the increase in the year to 31 January.

Chaucer cited that the rise had been driven by increases in the price of insulating materials (41%), gravels and sands (20%), and concrete products (16%).

It also flagged that a combination of soaring energy prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a 6% increase in worker wages, as recorded by the Office for National Statistics, in the past year is pressuring

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: