Lloyd’s reveals market increases in female and ethnic minority leadership

Lloyd’s has reported a two percentage points increase in the proportion of women in leadership roles to 32%, as it targets reaching 35% by year-end.

According to the marketplace, the “strong progress” has brought the goal “within reach”.

Lloyd’s said it was encouraged that 35% of firms already met or exceeded the 35% target, up from 26% last year.

Ethnic minority representation in leadership also rose, by four percentage points, to 9%.

Lloyd’s measured leadership across boards, executive committees and direct reports of executive committees. Improvements were seen for both gender and ethnicity leadership in all three levels, Lloyd’s