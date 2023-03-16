Insurance Age

Lloyd’s reveals market increases in female and ethnic minority leadership

Lloyds
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Lloyd’s has reported a two percentage points increase in the proportion of women in leadership roles to 32%, as it targets reaching 35% by year-end.

According to the marketplace, the “strong progress” has brought the goal “within reach”.

Lloyd’s said it was encouraged that 35% of firms already met or exceeded the 35% target, up from 26% last year.

Ethnic minority representation in leadership also rose, by four percentage points, to 9%.

Lloyd’s measured leadership across boards, executive committees and direct reports of executive committees. Improvements were seen for both gender and ethnicity leadership in all three levels, Lloyd’s

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Profile: Abby Houghton – Young female broker

As part of Insurance Age's Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap campaign, Sophie Locke-Cooper spoke with Brightside Insurance Services’ Abby Houghton about what it is like being a young female in the industry.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: