James Kent promoted to group role with Tom Wakefield named Gallagher Re CEO

Gallagher has promoted James Kent to CEO of global insurance strategic relationships, with Tom Wakefield succeeding him as CEO of Gallagher Re after a transition period.

Kent, pictured, formerly the boss of Willis Re, took up his previous post when Gallagher completed the $3.25bn (£2.7bn) takeover in December 2021.

Gallagher detailed that in his new role he will be “responsible for establishing and driving the framework” that determines how it connects with major strategic partners.

Kent will report jointly to Gallagher’s chief financial officer Doug Howell and CEO of Gallagher global brokerage Tom Gallagher.

Innovation

Tom Gallagher commented: “James has